Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $7M Affordable Housing Townhome Project in Minnesota

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Conifer Villas features 32 units within four buildings.

BEMIDJI, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of Conifer Villas, a $7 million affordable housing project in central Minnesota’s Bemidji. The townhome community features 32 units for residents who have been homeless or need special support. The four-building project includes a community meeting space. Headwaters Housing Development Corp. was the developer and Lucachick Architecture was the architect.

