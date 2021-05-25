Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $7M Affordable Housing Townhome Project in Minnesota

Conifer Villas features 32 units within four buildings.

BEMIDJI, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of Conifer Villas, a $7 million affordable housing project in central Minnesota’s Bemidji. The townhome community features 32 units for residents who have been homeless or need special support. The four-building project includes a community meeting space. Headwaters Housing Development Corp. was the developer and Lucachick Architecture was the architect.