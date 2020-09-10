Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $98M Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota

The 320-room hotel rises 14 stories.

EAGAN, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of the $98 million Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, just south of Minneapolis. The 320-room hotel, located at 2611 Nordic Way, is scheduled to open Thursday, Oct. 1. The 381,163-square-foot property is part of the larger Viking Lakes mixed-use development that includes the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center for the Minnesota Vikings, which KA completed in 2018. The 14-story hotel features 35,000 square feet of event space, including a ballroom and meeting areas. Amenities include a spa, fitness center, bar terrace and three dining options. MW Ventures owns the hotel. ESG Architects served as designer.