REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $98M Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Minnesota

The 320-room hotel rises 14 stories.

EAGAN, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of the $98 million Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, just south of Minneapolis. The 320-room hotel, located at 2611 Nordic Way, is scheduled to open Thursday, Oct. 1. The 381,163-square-foot property is part of the larger Viking Lakes mixed-use development that includes the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center for the Minnesota Vikings, which KA completed in 2018. The 14-story hotel features 35,000 square feet of event space, including a ballroom and meeting areas. Amenities include a spa, fitness center, bar terrace and three dining options. MW Ventures owns the hotel. ESG Architects served as designer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  