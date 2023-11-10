Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall, Wisconsin

WHITEHALL, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, a new hospital and renovated clinic for Gundersen Health System in Whitehall, a small town in western Wisconsin. The new facility replaces the current 60-year-old hospital serving Whitehall, Blair, Independence and surrounding communities. KA also renovated the 17,000-square-foot clinic. Designed by Groth Design Group, the two-story, 68,000-square-foot hospital features 31 private patient rooms, a trauma center and helipad landing zone. Additionally, the project features an ER, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary, rehabilitation and transitional care offerings. A new ambulance and maintenance building is also on the site.