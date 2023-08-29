Kraus-Anderson Completes First Phase of Renovations at Amery Hospital & Clinics in Wisconsin

AMERY, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the first phase of renovations at Amery Hospital & Clinics in Amery, a city in Northwest Wisconsin. Designed by BWBR Architects, this phase included a $2.3 million infusion and emergency room totaling 4,813 square feet. Phase II, which is nearing completion, includes a remodel of the emergency department’s waiting area, triage area and low acuity rooms as well as a build-out of a new at-risk behavioral health room and central nursing station. Next month, Kraus-Anderson will begin an extensive remodel of the emergency department’s procedure room and break room as well as an additional build-out of the behavioral health room and exam rooms. This final phase is slated for completion in March.