Kraus-Anderson Completes Interior Office Buildout for Pope Design Group in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The design firm’s new office spans 16,760 square feet within the Case Building.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the interior buildout of the new office for Pope Design Group in St. Paul. The design firm, formerly known as Pope Architects Inc., now occupies a 16,760-square-foot office at the historic Case Building located at 767 N. Eustis St. The open floor plan was designed to maximize collaboration among employees. Kraus-Anderson and Pope have worked together on hundreds of projects over the past 50 years.

