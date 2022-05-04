Kraus-Anderson Completes Interior Office Buildout for Pope Design Group in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed the interior buildout of the new office for Pope Design Group in St. Paul. The design firm, formerly known as Pope Architects Inc., now occupies a 16,760-square-foot office at the historic Case Building located at 767 N. Eustis St. The open floor plan was designed to maximize collaboration among employees. Kraus-Anderson and Pope have worked together on hundreds of projects over the past 50 years.
