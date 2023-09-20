Kraus-Anderson Completes Phase I of The Hallon Apartment Community in Hopkins, Minnesota

HOPKINS, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase I construction of The Hallon, a luxury apartment community located adjacent to the future Blake Road Metro Green Line Extension Transit Station in Hopkins, a southwest suburb of Minneapolis. Developed by Trilogy Real Estate Group and designed by ESG Architects, the three-phase project will connect three buildings with 770 units. Located across from Cedar Lake Trail, the development features a public community space.

The first phase consists of a seven-story building with 219 units, garage parking and retail space on the first level. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, sport simulator room, bike shop, clubroom, lounge, work-from-home spaces and a conference room. The second phase will feature a seven-story building with 250 units. Construction on Phase II has begun, and completion is slated for summer 2024. Details are still pending on the third phase.