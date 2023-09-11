Monday, September 11, 2023
JLG Architects designed the 141,000-square-foot renovation and expansion project.
Kraus-Anderson Completes Phase II of $43M Renovation for Roseau Community Schools in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEAU, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase II of an overall $43 million renovation for Roseau Community Schools in Roseau, a city in northern Minnesota. Kraus-Anderson began the 141,000-square-foot project in July 2020 following the approval of a bond referendum that voters passed by nearly 75 percent. Designed by JLG Architects, the project included the renovation and expansion of the K-12 school complex, consisting of 81,000 square feet of new construction and a 60,000-square-foot remodel.

Phase I included two stories of new construction and extensive remodeling, including classroom spaces for English, language and social studies, along with site improvements. Phase II featured 16,416 square feet of new construction, remodeling and reconstruction. There are new spaces for educational programming and activities.

The high school received new classrooms, including Career and Technology Education (CTE), a music suite for band and choir, administrative and common areas. The project also provides improved and enlarged gymnasium spaces to meet physical education, co-curricular and community programming needs.

Kraus-Anderson also replaced aging building and major systems, including ventilation, heating, electrical, lighting, roofing, exterior walls and insulation.

