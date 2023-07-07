Kraus-Anderson Completes Phase II of Lexington Landing Seniors Housing Development in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase II construction of Lexington Landing, a $24 million seniors housing development in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Designed by Pope Design Group, the four-story building features 92 independent living units. Amenities include a pickleball court, golf simulator, club lounge, community room, library, community garden, dog park, rooftop patio, fitness room and guest suite. Lexington Landing also offers event and activity programming, spiritual care and scheduled transportation. J.A. Wedum Foundation is the owner and PHS Management LLC is the property manager.