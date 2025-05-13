Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The two-story project totals 53,536 square feet.
Kraus-Anderson Completes Redevelopment Project at Galleria Mall in Edina, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Construction (KA) has completed a redevelopment project at Galleria in Edina, transforming a key section of the mall into a new retail area anchored by an expanded space for lifestyle and home furnishings brand Arhaus. Designed by Cuningham Architects, the two-story, 53,536-square-foot core and shell features a 25,000-square-foot showroom for Arhaus, which is slated to open this fall. The redevelopment also accommodates three additional tenants, including Sweet Paris Crêperie, which is also scheduled to open this fall. The other two retailers will debut in 2026.

The scope of work included the full interior demolition of both lower and main levels. KA raised the roof by 10 feet, created a concourse with clerestory windows and installed a glass elevator. In addition to the interior remodel, the project also incorporated exterior and site improvements, including new drive lanes connecting Galleria’s parking areas, a new underground stormwater retention system, upgraded electrical and water services, new concrete and asphalt paving, irrigation and landscaping.

Construction began in February 2024. Hines, which manages the Galleria, served as construction manager and owner’s representative on the project.

