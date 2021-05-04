Kraus-Anderson, MedCraft Breaks Ground on TMC HealthCare’s Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tucson

Located in Tucson, Ariz., the 17,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center at TMC HealthCare’s Rincon campus is slated for completion in spring 2022. (Rendering credit: Orcutt Winslow)

TUCSON, ARIZ. — MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and TMC HealthCare have partnered to develop an Ambulatory Surgery Center at TMC HealthCare’s Rincon campus located at 10360 Drexel Road in Tucson. The partnership selected Kraus-Anderson as contractor for the $8 million project.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will provide additional medical and surgical services, as well as the ability for a 3,000-square-foot future expansion. Designed by Orcutt Winslow, the property will feature rooftop solar panels, low- and no-water use landscaping, a cool roof system to reduce heat island affects, trees to shade the building and glass, and the use of reclaimed water for irrigation.

Completion is slated for spring 2022.