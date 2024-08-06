Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Grantsburg High School underwent a $9.9 million renovation.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestWisconsin

Kraus-Anderson Performs Renovation Projects for Grantsburg School District in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

GRANTSBURG, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson has completed renovations and additions for the Grantsburg School District in northwest Wisconsin. DSGW Architects designed the projects.

A 26,000-square-foot addition to Grantsburg Elementary replaced the closed Nelson Elementary School by adding 13 new classrooms and a gym. The $14.8 million project also included a 34,000-square-foot renovation for Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms, art/music classrooms, restrooms, a kitchen, cafeteria and improved bus drop-off area.

A 10,000-square-foot addition to Grantsburg High School included a new entrance and office. The $9.9 million project also comprised a 10,000-square-foot renovation for the cafeteria/commons area, public restrooms, concessions, a new team classroom and improvements to the traffic flow, parking and water drainage.

Grantsburg Middle School received a revamped parent drop-off area and parking to improve traffic flow.

You may also like

LaGrange Crane Signs 138,994 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...

Diamond Technical Services Inks 6,014 SF Industrial Lease...

Cost-Effective Strategies, Future-Proofing for Multifamily Internet Infrastructure

Woodfield Development Completes 304-Unit Ames Apartment Community in...

Tom Brady Enterprises Signs 8,415 SF Office Lease...

Hunt Capital Partners Arranges $20M in LIHTC Equity...

BRP Cos. Completes 605-Unit Multifamily Project in Queens

Meta Housing Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Affordable Community...

Green Bay Packaging Signs 74,000 SF Industrial Lease...