Kraus-Anderson Set to Break Ground on New Hospital in Whitehall, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital will replace a 60-year-old facility. Completion is slated for fall 2023.

WHITEHALL, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson will begin construction in March on Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, a new hospital for Gundersen Health System in Whitehall, a city in western Wisconsin. The new facility will replace the current 60-year-old hospital, which serves Whitehall, Blair, Independence and surrounding communities. Completion is slated for fall 2023. Designed by Groth Design Group, the two-story property will span 69,000 square feet and will feature private patient rooms, a trauma center and helipad landing zone. The hospital will offer an ER, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary, rehabilitation and transitional care. A new ambulance and maintenance building will also be constructed on the site.