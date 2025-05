POLSON, MONT. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction on 400 Horses Casino, formerly West Polson Casino, a new gaming facility in Polson. The casino will be built on tribal land by S&K Gaming (Salish & Kootenai). Designed by LSE Architects, the project will feature a 34,227-square-foot, family-friendly casino with 300 gaming machines and space for future expansions. Additionally, the casino will include a restaurant and 400 parking spaces. Construction is slated for completion this summer.