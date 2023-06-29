Kraus-Anderson to Break Ground on $64.8M Hospital in Darlington, Wisconsin

DARLINGTON, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson will soon break ground on Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, a $64.8 million replacement hospital and clinic building in Darlington, a city in Southwest Wisconsin. The current facility has provided a full range of acute care inpatient and outpatient services since 1952.

Designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects, the 80,000-square-foot hospital will feature a new emergency department, diagnostic imaging, surgical services with two operating rooms, a procedure room, medical and surgical unit, pharmacy, rehabilitation and a vision clinic with a retail eye shop. The project will also include space for behavioral health and mindfulness sessions as well as a 3,600-square-foot standalone building that will house two residency units and a garage for maintenance storage.

The project received various loans, all of which will be paid for by the proceeds of the hospital. The project was also awarded $14 million in additional grant funds. Completion is slated for fall 2024. The current facility will remain in operation during construction.