Kraus-Anderson to Build $175M Breck Athletic Complex in Big Bend, Wisconsin

BIG BEND, WIS. — The Milwaukee office of Kraus-Anderson (KA) will build the Breck Athletic Complex, a $175 million youth sports complex located at Highway 164 and I-43 in Big Bend, just southwest of Milwaukee. The facility will host national-level baseball, soccer and lacrosse tournaments. The project will be the first of its kind in the area and the largest complex in Wisconsin when complete, according to KA. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Designed by ISG Architects, the project’s baseball component will feature six full turf lighted outdoor fields, a championship field with built-in seating, a 150,000-square-foot indoor baseball, lacrosse and soccer facility, batting cages and warmup areas, bleachers and restrooms. There will be five full turf outdoor fields for soccer and four full turf outdoor fields for lacrosse.

Amenities will include golf simulators, a looped fitness trail, gas station, parking, commercial and retail spaces, sports outfitters and an onsite hotel. Food and entertainment offerings will include multiple concessions, additional restaurants, a coffee bar and a craft beer bar, restaurant and banquet hall near the championship field.

The soccer fields are anticipated to be ready for gameplay by early fall 2026. Baseball diamonds are expected to open in late fall 2027 or spring 2028. Extensive zoning and architectural planning on the 150-acre site include wetland delineation and geotechnical analysis.

As part of the approval process with the Village of Big Bend, the developer has requested a portion of the site to be rezoned to make the entire property one development. The property is currently zoned 75 percent commercial and 25 percent residential. The developer has also requested a Conditional Use Permit for Phase I.

Corsair Logistics is currently funding the master planning, land purchase and additional expenses associated with zoning approval. The developer will seek financial investors and banking partners for the project financing.