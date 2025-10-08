Kraus-Anderson to Build $35M YMCA Facility in Bemidji, Minnesota

BEMIDJI, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has been selected to build a new YMCA facility on the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue in downtown Bemidji. Designed by JLG Architects, the 60,000-square-foot project will include an indoor track, aquatics center, indoor playground, party rooms and a fitness center with a weight room, exercise studios and education classrooms. The building will also include a drop-in childcare center. Funding for the $35 million project included $25 million in community donations and $10 million in YMCA financing. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2026 with completion slated for fall 2027.