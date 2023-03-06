Kraus-Anderson to Complete $95M Renovation of 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town, North Dakota

The existing two-story hotel will be replaced with a seven-story hotel. (Rendering courtesy of TBE Architects)

NEW TOWN, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson will complete a $95 million renovation of the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town with a new seven-story hotel. The property is located on the western shore of Lake Sakakawea between Minot and Williston.

The project includes an 18,000-square-foot demolition of the existing two-story hotel, 108,000 square feet of new construction and 20,200 square feet of renovation space. Upon completion, the lodge will have 264 rooms. The new hotel tower will add 90 guest rooms, gaming, offices and a 3,100-square-foot sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations. There will also be a 2,500-square-foot ballroom, meeting rooms and a fine dining steakhouse. A new Sakakawea Spa will feature couples’ massage, a gift shop, fitness room and hair and nail salon.

The original 4 Bears Motor Lodge opened in the 1970s with 40 rooms. In 1993, a casino was added. Over the years, there were various expansions and improvements, including restaurants, an event center, marina, RV park, water park, convenience store and River Willow gaming boat. The project team includes Wenaha Group, a Native-owned owner’s representative firm, and TBE Architects, a St. Louis-based and Native American-founded design firm. Demolition and site work is underway. Construction is scheduled to begin in June with completion slated for summer 2025.