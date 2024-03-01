Friday, March 1, 2024
Enerpac Tool Group will relocate from Menomonee Falls to the former ASQ Center downtown.
Kraus-Anderson to Construct New Headquarters for Enerpac Tool Group in Downtown Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee office of Kraus-Anderson Construction will build the new corporate headquarters for Enerpac Tool Group in downtown Milwaukee. Currently located in Menomonee Falls, Enerpac will be relocating to the former ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave. The building will be renamed Enerpac Center. The global manufacturer of industrial tools will occupy 50,000 square feet on the fourth floor. Approximately 130 employees will relocate downtown. American Society for Quality will continue to house its headquarters in the building.

Creative Business Interiors provided full interior architectural design services. Enerpac’s space will feature a research and testing lab, open collaborative spaces, large conference rooms and offices. Plans also call for a fitness studio, eat-in café and updated restrooms. A full interior demolition of existing spaces will begin in early March and will combine the fourth floors of the existing north and south buildings, which are currently separate. Construction is slated to begin in late April and to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

