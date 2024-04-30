Tuesday, April 30, 2024
The former naval air propulsion center in Ewing, New Jersey is bordered on two sides by a municipal airport and a railroad, making it ideal for industrial redevelopment.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

KRE Group Begins 345,152 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Ewing, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EWING, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has begun a 345,152-square-foot industrial redevelopment in the Northern New Jersey community of Ewing. The project will convert the 26.3-acre site of a decommissioned former naval air propulsion center into a single-story, 285,152-square-foot warehouse and three standalone flex buildings of 20,000 square feet each. The development team will also undertake various infrastructural improvements, including upgraded landscaping and lighting, the addition of a new bus stop, surface parking lots and walking trail and enhancements to the surrounding roadways. The U.S. Navy operated the site as a vital jet engine test facility from 1951 until 1997, and a redevelopment plan for the site was introduced in 2013. A tentative completion date for the project was not disclosed.

