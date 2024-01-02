Tuesday, January 2, 2024
With the launch of leasing at the third and final phase of Bay 151, the rental market of Bayonne, New Jersey, will add 212 units to the local supply.
KRE Group Begins Leasing 212-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has begun leasing the third and final phase of Bay 151, a 212-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, Bay 151 now consists of 625 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, bocce ball court, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center, media room and a children’s play area. Rents start at $2,170 per month for a studio apartment. Construction of the 213-unit Phase II began in October 2020.

