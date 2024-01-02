KRE Group Begins Leasing 212-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has begun leasing the third and final phase of Bay 151, a 212-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, Bay 151 now consists of 625 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, bocce ball court, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center, media room and a children’s play area. Rents start at $2,170 per month for a studio apartment. Construction of the 213-unit Phase II began in October 2020.