Each residence at Valley View Park in East Hanover, New Jersey, includes luxury plank flooring, solar window shades, full-size washers and dryers and private outdoor terraces. Kitchens are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz countertops, and private storage spaces and garages are available to rent.
KRE Group Begins Leasing 239-Unit Apartment Community in East Hanover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has begun leasing Valley View Park, a 239-unit apartment community in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The property, which is named for a golf course that occupied the site from 1937 to 1973, consists of five four-story buildings. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 34 residences are subject to income restrictions. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a gaming lawn, dog park and walking trails. Rents start at approximately $2,700 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Construction began in April 2023.

