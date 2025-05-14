KRE Group Begins Leasing 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Hopewell, New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has begun leasing The Hopewell Chapter, a 270-unit multifamily project in Central New Jersey. The property consists of six four-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units, 54 of which are reserved as affordable housing. Specific income restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities include a 6,500-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, outdoor dining areas, a playground, dog park and walking trails. Monthly rents start in the mid-$2000s for a one-bedroom apartment.