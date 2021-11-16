KRE Group Begins Leasing 507-Unit Apartment Community in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer KRE Group has begun leasing 351 Marin, a 38-story, 507-unit apartment community in downtown Jersey City. KRE Group developed the property, which was designed by Hollwich Kushner and HLW Architects, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin studios, outdoor grilling stations, entertainment kitchen, movie and screening room, game room and a children’s play area. Rents start at $2,650 per month for a studio apartment. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in December.
