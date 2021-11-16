REBusinessOnline

KRE Group Begins Leasing 507-Unit Apartment Community in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

351-Marin-Jersey-City

The apartment building at 351 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City rises 38 stories and totals 507 units.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer KRE Group has begun leasing 351 Marin, a 38-story, 507-unit apartment community in downtown Jersey City. KRE Group developed the property, which was designed by Hollwich Kushner and HLW Architects, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin studios, outdoor grilling stations, entertainment kitchen, movie and screening room, game room and a children’s play area. Rents start at $2,650 per month for a studio apartment. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in December.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  