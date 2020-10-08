KRE Group Breaks Ground on 213-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

Phase II OF Bay 151 in Bayonne, New Jersey will consist of 213 units that are expected to be complete in late 2021.

BAYONNE, N.J. — Developer KRE Group has broken ground on Phase II of Bay 151, a multifamily project that will add 213 units to the local supply of the New York City metro of Bayonne. Phase I consists of 200 units that are now 85 percent occupied. At full build-out, Bay 151 will comprise 625 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Residences at Bay 151 come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and the property features more than 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, with all amenities now open to residents. Completion of Phase II is slated for late 2021.