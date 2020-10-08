REBusinessOnline

KRE Group Breaks Ground on 213-Unit Multifamily Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Bay-151-Bayonne-New-Jersey

Phase II OF Bay 151 in Bayonne, New Jersey will consist of 213 units that are expected to be complete in late 2021.

BAYONNE, N.J. — Developer KRE Group has broken ground on Phase II of Bay 151, a multifamily project that will add 213 units to the local supply of the New York City metro of Bayonne. Phase I consists of 200 units that are now 85 percent occupied. At full build-out, Bay 151 will comprise 625 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Residences at Bay 151 come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and the property features more than 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, with all amenities now open to residents. Completion of Phase II is slated for late 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  