Monday, April 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Valley-View-Park-East-Hanover-New-Jersey
Valley View Park will become part of KRE Group’s “Garden Collection” of more than a dozen rental communities across the Tri-State area.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

KRE Group Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Multifamily Project in East Hanover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has broken ground on Valley View Park, a 239-unit multifamily project in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The property will consist of five four-story buildings. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and 34 residences will be subject to income restrictions. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a gaming lawn, dog park and walking trails. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Green Courte Partners Buys Two Manufactured Housing Communities...

Western Specialty Contractors Restores Parking Garage at 103,000...

Hampshire Cos., Invesco to Develop 187,530 SF Industrial...

MMCC Arranges $8.1M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia...

United Way Signs 41,815 SF Office Lease in...

Birmingham’s Multifamily Market Is Battling Uncertainty, Still Poised...

Berkadia Arranges $37M Refinancing for Ascent at Jones...

JLL Brokers Sale of 48.1-Acre Build-to-Rent Development Site...

Azor-Led Partnership Breaks Ground on Wawa Gas Station...