KRE Group Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Multifamily Project in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has broken ground on Valley View Park, a 239-unit multifamily project in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The property will consist of five four-story buildings. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and 34 residences will be subject to income restrictions. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a gaming lawn, dog park and walking trails. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.