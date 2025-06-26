Thursday, June 26, 2025
Valley-View-Park-East-Hanover
All buildings at Valley View Park face the central amenity green, a designed element that is intended to bring residents together and promote a vibrant atmosphere.
KRE Group Completes 239-Unit Apartment Community in East Hanover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based developer KRE Group has completed Valley View Park, a 239-unit apartment community in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The property, which is named for a golf course that occupied the site from 1937 to 1973, consists of five four-story buildings. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 34 residences are subject to income restrictions. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a gaming lawn, dog park and walking trails. Rents start at approximately $2,700 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Construction began in April 2023, and leasing launched in September 2024.

