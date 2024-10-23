KRE Group Completes 285-Unit Beacon Hill Apartments in Marlboro, New Jersey

MARLBORO, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer KRE Group has completed Beacon Hill, a 285-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Marlboro. Beacon Hill consists of 14 three-story buildings on a 47-acre site. Units come exclusively in two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private outdoor terraces. Amenities include a pool, playground, outdoor grilling and dining stations, bocce ball courts and a dog park. More than 200 leases have already been signed at Beacon Hill, with rents starting at about $3,200 per month.