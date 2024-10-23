Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Beacon-Hill-Marlboro-New-Jersey
Beacon Hill, a 285-unit apartment community in Marlboro, is located at 100 Buckingham St. in the township's Morganville area.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

KRE Group Completes 285-Unit Beacon Hill Apartments in Marlboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MARLBORO, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer KRE Group has completed Beacon Hill, a 285-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Marlboro. Beacon Hill consists of 14 three-story buildings on a 47-acre site. Units come exclusively in two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private outdoor terraces. Amenities include a pool, playground, outdoor grilling and dining stations, bocce ball courts and a dog park. More than 200 leases have already been signed at Beacon Hill, with rents starting at about $3,200 per month.

You may also like

Redwood Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Jersey City...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Boston...

Primark to Open 78,760 SF Store at PENN...

Maybern Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

O&N Breaks Ground on $550M UM Shore Regional...

National Geographic Society to Open 100,000 SF Museum...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Two Retailers to Join...

Riverside, MML Hospitality Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project...

JLL Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily...