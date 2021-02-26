REBusinessOnline

KRE Group, NREA Near Completion of 68-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Journal-Squared-2-Jersey-City

Journal Squared 2 in Jersey City features 704 units in a 68-story building. Leasing is set to begin in March, with the first move-ins scheduled for April. (image courtesy of Qualls Benson)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors (NREA) are nearing completion of Journal Squared 2, a 68-story apartment tower in Jersey City that will consist of 704 units overlooking the Hudson River and downtown Manhattan. Designed by HWKN Architects, the property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, including two penthouse floors, that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Residents will have access to approximately 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space that includes a pool, multiple lounges and coworking areas, a fitness center with a yoga studio, dog park and a sky lounge. Leasing is set to begin in March. The first residential building at Journal Squared consists of 538 units in a 53-story building.

