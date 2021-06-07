REBusinessOnline

KRE Group, NREA Open 68-Story Journal Squared 2 Multifamily Tower in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Journal-Squared-2-Jersey-City

Journal Squared 2 in Jersey City totals 704 units that are now 50 percent leased.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors LLC has opened Journal Squared 2, a 68-story multifamily tower in Jersey City. Designed by HWKN and Handel Architects, the property features 704 units that are now more than 50 percent leased. Floor plans include micro studio, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options. The project represents the second phase of a larger development that began with the delivery of a 53-story, 538-unit apartment tower. Residents have access to nearly 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities between the two buildings. Rents start at $1,960 per month.

 

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews