KRE Group, NREA Open 68-Story Journal Squared 2 Multifamily Tower in Jersey City

Journal Squared 2 in Jersey City totals 704 units that are now 50 percent leased.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors LLC has opened Journal Squared 2, a 68-story multifamily tower in Jersey City. Designed by HWKN and Handel Architects, the property features 704 units that are now more than 50 percent leased. Floor plans include micro studio, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options. The project represents the second phase of a larger development that began with the delivery of a 53-story, 538-unit apartment tower. Residents have access to nearly 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities between the two buildings. Rents start at $1,960 per month.