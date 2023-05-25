KRE Group, NREA Top Out 60-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors has topped out the third and final tower at Journal Squared, a multifamily development in Jersey City. Designed by Hollwich Kushner and Handel Architects and built by AJD Construction, the newest tower rises 639 feet and will house 598 units and 18,000 square feet of amenity space. The other two towers rise 53 and 70 stories, and the entire development will eventually consist of 1,840 apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space. Completion of the third tower is slated for the first quarter of 2024.