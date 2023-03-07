REBusinessOnline

KRE Group, Russo Development Complete 78-Unit Multifamily Project in Northern New Jersey

Rock-Pointe-Rockaway-New-Jersey

The final phase of Rock Pointe in Rockaway, New Jersey, is now complete, yielding a multifamily community with 345 residences.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A partnership between two locally based developers, KRE Group and Russo Development, has completed the latest phase of Rock Pointe, a multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. This phase adds 78 one- and two-bedroom units to the local supply, with rents starting at $2,250 per month. Rock Pointe now offers a total of 345 residences and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, children’s play area, outdoor grilling and dining stations, package lockers and a dog park.





