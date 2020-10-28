REBusinessOnline

KRE Group, Russo Receive $71M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Rockaway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE) and Russo Development, has received a $71 million construction loan for a 345-unit apartment project in Rockaway, about 35 miles west of New York City. The property, which will be branded Rock Pointe, will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, tennis courts, an outdoor terrace with TVs and grilling stations, a game room, conference room and a dog run. City National Bank provided the construction financing in partnership with Provident Bank. The development team expects to begin leasing the property next fall.

