KRE Group, Russo Receive $71M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Rockaway, New Jersey
ROCKAWAY, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE) and Russo Development, has received a $71 million construction loan for a 345-unit apartment project in Rockaway, about 35 miles west of New York City. The property, which will be branded Rock Pointe, will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, tennis courts, an outdoor terrace with TVs and grilling stations, a game room, conference room and a dog run. City National Bank provided the construction financing in partnership with Provident Bank. The development team expects to begin leasing the property next fall.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.