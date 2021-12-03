REBusinessOnline

KRE Group, Silverman Begin Leasing 273-Unit Apartment Community in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Lehigh-Hills-Upper-Macungie-Pennsylvania

Lehigh Hills in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania, totals 273 units.

UPPER MACUNGIE, PA. — Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE) and The Silverman Group have begun leasing a 273-unit apartment community in the Lehigh Valley community of Upper Macungie. Lehigh Hills features one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, fitness center with a yoga studio, conference room, lounge areas, package lockers, tot lot and a dog park. Rents start at $1,975 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in January.

