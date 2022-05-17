KRE, Northwestern Mutual Complete Lease Up of 507-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

The development team behind 351 Marin in Jersey City completed the full lease up of the property within five months.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A joint venture between Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE) and Northwestern Mutual has completed the lease up off 351 Marin, a 507-unit multifamily project in Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District. The property is now fully occupied. Designed by Hollwich Kushner and HLW Architects, the 38-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and Whirlpool washers and dryers. Amenities include a sky lounge, pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, outdoor grilling stations, community garden and a dog park.