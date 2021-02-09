REBusinessOnline

KRE, Silverman Group to Develop 273-Unit Multifamily Project in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

UPPER MACUNGIE, PA. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, KRE Group and Silverman Group, will develop Lehigh Hills, a 273-unit multifamily project that will be located outside of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley community of Upper Macungie. The community will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that will be housed in seven mid-rise buildings. Amenities will include a fitness center with a yoga room, gaming room, conference room, a pool, dog park and a children’s play area. Valley National Bank provided a $44.4 million construction loan for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2022.

