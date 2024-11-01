Kriss Capital, Corigin Provide $205M in Construction Financing for Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firm Kriss Capital and New York-based investment group Corigin have provided $205 million in construction financing for a multifamily project that will be located at 26 E. 35th St. in Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood. The building will rise 18 stories and house 137 condos. The financing consists of a $180 million senior loan from Kriss Capital and its Israeli partner, Klirmark Capital, and a $25 million mezzanine loan from Corigin. Max Hulsh, Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian and Andrew Cohen of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, The Continuum Co. Completion is slated for 2027.