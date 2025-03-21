Friday, March 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
32-34-Walker-St.-Manhattan
The adaptive reuse of a former warehouse at 32-34 Walker St. in Manhattan's Tribeca area has been designed to preserve and integrate the historic cast iron textile warehouse at 34 Walker St. with a new structure at 32 Walker St.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Kriss Capital Provides $32M in Financing for Manhattan Adaptive Reuse Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local lender and private equity firm Kriss Capital has provided $32 million in financing for an adaptive reuse project in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. The borrower, a partnership between local firms Urban Capital Group and Prosper Property Group, will use the proceeds to acquire and convert a former textile warehouse into a five-unit residential building with ground-floor retail space. The design team includes SOMA and Turett Collaborative. Residences will come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 3,500 square feet. Andy Iadeluca of New Development Capital arranged the debt. Construction is underway and slated for a mid-2026 completion.

You may also like

JT Magen Delivers 178,107 SF Global Headquarters for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Queens...

Shaq’s Big Chicken to Open Restaurant in Wrentham,...

LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School Signs 13,241 SF...

Griffin Partners, Peakline to Develop 224,700 SF Industrial...

Gateway Jax to Redevelop Historic Ambassador Hotel in...

Northmarq Arranges $71M Sale of 296-Unit Chaparral Apartments...

Metonic Real Estate Solutions, WNPM Open 330-Unit Millennium...

Extell Development, Hilton to Develop Canopy by Hilton...