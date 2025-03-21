Kriss Capital Provides $32M in Financing for Manhattan Adaptive Reuse Project

NEW YORK CITY — Local lender and private equity firm Kriss Capital has provided $32 million in financing for an adaptive reuse project in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. The borrower, a partnership between local firms Urban Capital Group and Prosper Property Group, will use the proceeds to acquire and convert a former textile warehouse into a five-unit residential building with ground-floor retail space. The design team includes SOMA and Turett Collaborative. Residences will come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 3,500 square feet. Andy Iadeluca of New Development Capital arranged the debt. Construction is underway and slated for a mid-2026 completion.