PORTLAND, CONN. — Kriss Capital, a New York-based private equity firm and bridge lender, has provided a $33.5 million construction loan for a 130-unit multifamily project in Portland, a southern suburb of Hartford. The four-story building will be part of a larger development known as Brainerd Place and will include 11,000 square feet of commercial space. John Harrington of HKS Real Estate Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the developers, Bright Ravens Development and DiMarco Group.