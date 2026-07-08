Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Kroger Agrees to Acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65B

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI AND PITTSBURGH — The Kroger Co. and Giant Eagle Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Kroger will acquire Giant Eagle, a family-owned food and pharmacy retailer based in Pittsburgh with 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Cincinnati-based Kroger’s board of directors. The purchase price of $1.65 billion is comprised of $1.25 billion in cash consideration and the assumption of approximately $400 million in outstanding liabilities. The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to receipt of required regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.  

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