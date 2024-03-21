Kroger Agrees to Sell its Specialty Pharmacy Business to CarelonRx

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health. The Cincinnati-based retailer’s serves patients with chronic illness that requires complex care. Clinicians and therapy programs allow patients and prescribers to benefit from education and resources, counseling, side effect management, financial assistance, personalized care and administrative expertise. The specialty pharmacy business supports patients facing diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone deficiencies, multiple sclerosis and bleeding disorders.

Kroger Specialty Pharmacy is separate from other Kroger Family of Pharmacies, including in-store retail pharmacies and The Little Clinics. Therefore, in-store retail pharmacies and The Little Clinics are not included in this transaction. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. RBC Capital Markets LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP are serving as legal advisors to Kroger.