Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond to Collaborate on E-Commerce Offering, In-Store Pilot Program

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

CINCINNATI AND UNION, N.J. — Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Union, N.J.-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have unveiled plans for a collaboration to directly offer Kroger customers the home and baby products carried by Bed Bath & Beyond. The products will be available on Kroger’s website as well as a small-scale, physical store pilot program at select Kroger stores beginning in 2022. The products will include bedding, storage, baby furniture and baby gear from both Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby.

