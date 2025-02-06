Thursday, February 6, 2025
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

Kroger Buys 14 Acres in Little Elm, Texas, Plans New Grocery Store

by Taylor Williams

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Kroger has purchased 14 acres at the corner of U.S. Highway 380 and FM 2931 in Little Elm, located north of Fort Worth, with plans to open a new store. The deal follows last year’s announcement of developer Weber & Co. buying 22 acres at the same intersection for a 225,000-square-foot, Target anchored retail center that will be known as Bates Towne Crossing. Edward Bogel, Ryan Turner and David Davidson Jr. of Davidson Bogel Real Estate represented Kroger in the land acquisition. Stewart Flowers internally represented the locally based seller, Dollar-Flowers Realty Partners. A timeline for opening was not disclosed.

