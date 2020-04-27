REBusinessOnline

Kroger Health Expands Free Drive-Thru Testing Sites for COVID-19

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has expanded free COVID-19 testing sites to Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, joining existing sites in Kentucky and Tennessee. Kroger pharmacists will be able to initiate the lab order and observe self-administered testing where allowable by law. For the testing, patients remain in their cars and use self-administered nasal swabs. Testing services are provided at no cost to all priority groups, including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic individuals. Kroger Health testing sites are generally located off-site at closed schools, businesses or public grounds. Additionally, the company will begin piloting site-specific testing for Kroger associates in Michigan and Colorado.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business