Kroger Health Expands Free Drive-Thru Testing Sites for COVID-19

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has expanded free COVID-19 testing sites to Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, joining existing sites in Kentucky and Tennessee. Kroger pharmacists will be able to initiate the lab order and observe self-administered testing where allowable by law. For the testing, patients remain in their cars and use self-administered nasal swabs. Testing services are provided at no cost to all priority groups, including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic individuals. Kroger Health testing sites are generally located off-site at closed schools, businesses or public grounds. Additionally, the company will begin piloting site-specific testing for Kroger associates in Michigan and Colorado.