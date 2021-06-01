REBusinessOnline

Kroger Health Signs 57,317 SF Industrial Lease in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building is located within River Ridge Commerce Center. (Photo courtesy of Robert Walker)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Kroger Health has signed a 57,317-square-foot industrial lease at 301 Logistics Ave. within River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, just north of Louisville. Robert Walker and Stephan Gray of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky represented the landlord, Tratt Properties LLC. Walker, along with Doug Altemuehle of Newmark Cincinnati, represented Kroger Health, which is a division of The Kroger Co. The tenant expects to create 60 new jobs at the facility.

