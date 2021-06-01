Kroger Health Signs 57,317 SF Industrial Lease in Jeffersonville, Indiana

The building is located within River Ridge Commerce Center. (Photo courtesy of Robert Walker)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Kroger Health has signed a 57,317-square-foot industrial lease at 301 Logistics Ave. within River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, just north of Louisville. Robert Walker and Stephan Gray of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky represented the landlord, Tratt Properties LLC. Walker, along with Doug Altemuehle of Newmark Cincinnati, represented Kroger Health, which is a division of The Kroger Co. The tenant expects to create 60 new jobs at the facility.