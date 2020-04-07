REBusinessOnline

Kroger Introduces Additional Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Only 50 percent of a store’s capacity will be allowed in the store at one time.

CINCINNATI — Kroger will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper social distancing in every store. The standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits that begin today, April 7, the number will be one person per 120 square feet. Cincinnati-based Kroger will monitor the number of customers by using QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores. Kroger’s new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote social distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and floor decals. Kroger is also encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves. All locations are expected to have these supplies by the end of the week.

