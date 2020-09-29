REBusinessOnline

Kroger Invests $95M for New Customer Fulfillment Center in Romulus, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

Kroger has partnered with Ocado to build automated warehouses across the country. The Romulus facility will span 135,000 square feet.

ROMULUS, MICH. — The Kroger Co. and grocery e-commerce technology company Ocado have selected Romulus as the latest location for a customer fulfillment center. The automated warehouse facility, equipped with digital and robotic capabilities, will serve customers across the Great Lakes region. Kroger will invest $95 million and create 250 new jobs in Romulus, according to Warren Evans, Wayne County chief executive. The 135,000-square-foot facility will be located at 15675 Wahrman Road. It is expected to become operational 18 months after construction begins.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  