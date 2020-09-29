Kroger Invests $95M for New Customer Fulfillment Center in Romulus, Michigan

Kroger has partnered with Ocado to build automated warehouses across the country. The Romulus facility will span 135,000 square feet.

ROMULUS, MICH. — The Kroger Co. and grocery e-commerce technology company Ocado have selected Romulus as the latest location for a customer fulfillment center. The automated warehouse facility, equipped with digital and robotic capabilities, will serve customers across the Great Lakes region. Kroger will invest $95 million and create 250 new jobs in Romulus, according to Warren Evans, Wayne County chief executive. The 135,000-square-foot facility will be located at 15675 Wahrman Road. It is expected to become operational 18 months after construction begins.