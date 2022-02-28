Kroger, Kitchen United Open 50,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Houston

HOUSTON — Kroger (NYSE: K) and Kitchen United MIX, a platform that coordinates food pickups and deliveries, have opened a 50,000-square-foot “kitchen center” at 1035 N. Shepherd Drive in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. Customers who place orders digitally for groceries or prepared meals can either pick their items at the center or have them delivered.