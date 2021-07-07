REBusinessOnline

Kroger, KNAPP to Modernize Great Lakes Distribution Center in Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

DELAWARE, OHIO — The Kroger Co. and KNAPP have unveiled plans to modernize and expand the grocer’s Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, about 30 miles north of Columbus. The property opened in 2003 and currently services 115 Kroger stores in central and northwest Ohio as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. Plans call for the addition of modern technology and a 130,000-square-foot expansion. KNAPP provides logistics solutions and specialized software for production and distribution. “The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand,” says Tony Lucchino, Kroger’s vice president of supply chain and network strategy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews