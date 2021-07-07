Kroger, KNAPP to Modernize Great Lakes Distribution Center in Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

DELAWARE, OHIO — The Kroger Co. and KNAPP have unveiled plans to modernize and expand the grocer’s Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, about 30 miles north of Columbus. The property opened in 2003 and currently services 115 Kroger stores in central and northwest Ohio as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. Plans call for the addition of modern technology and a 130,000-square-foot expansion. KNAPP provides logistics solutions and specialized software for production and distribution. “The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand,” says Tony Lucchino, Kroger’s vice president of supply chain and network strategy.