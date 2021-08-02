Kroger, Ocado Open 338,000 SF Industrial Fulfillment Center in Central Florida

Kroger Ocado Customer Fulfillment Center is located in Groveland, Fla., about 30 miles from Orlando.

GROVELAND, FLA. — National supermarket chain Kroger and online grocer Ocado have opened Kroger Ocado Customer Fulfillment Center in Groveland, about 30 miles from Orlando. The high-tech facility spans 338,000 square feet and broke ground in January 2019. The four-story property includes a distribution center, office space, two-story break room and a mezzanine floor.

Ryan Cos. is the developer of the asset, which is set to support the packaging and shipment of groceries for home deliveries this summer. The property is unique in that it’s not a store-support facility as Kroger does not currently operate any grocery stores in the region.

Ryan Cos., which served as the lead architect, engineer, developer and construction team, has completed 40 automated warehouses exceeding 33 million square feet in 20 states for national brands such as Target, SuperValu and Nestle Purina. The firm also oversaw the Kroger-Ocado fulfillment center that opened near Cincinnati, as well as a Kroger-Ocado facility in suburban Atlanta that will open later this year.