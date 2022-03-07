Kroger, Ocado to Open 270,000 SF Customer Fulfillment Center in Cleveland Area

CLEVELAND — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has unveiled plans to open a new customer fulfillment center in the Cleveland area for grocery delivery services. Technology company Ocado Group will operate the facility, which will span 270,000 square feet. The facility will utilize robotics for automated production, but it also expected to create up to 400 new jobs in the area. Completion of the project is slated for 24 months after construction begins. The warehouse, which will service Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania, marks the second customer fulfillment center in the state of Ohio for Kroger and Ocado. A specific location for the project was not released.